HBSE 10th result 2020 won't be declared today; Science exam to be conducted

Haryana Board will not be declared 2020 today. Hours after confirming that HBSE 10th class result would be announced on June 8, the Haryana School Board postponed the declaration date. Do track the official website bseh.org.in for other developments

Why has HBSE postponed the declaration?

It was earlier decided that the Board will declare the Class 10th result without the Science exam being held, however it later decided to conduct the exam first and then declare the result.

2019

Last year, the board had published on May 17 and the pass percentage was 57.39%.

About BSEH

The Haryana Board of School (HBSE) was established in 1969 and conducts the public examinations at middle, matriculation (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.