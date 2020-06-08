JUST IN
Uttarakhand Board Exam 2020 date sheet revised: Exams now from June 20
HBSE 10th result 2020 won't be declared today; Science exam to be conducted

Hours after confirming that HBSE 10th class result would be announced on June 8, the Haryana School Education Board postponed the declaration date

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Haryana Board will not be declared HBSE 10th result 2020 today. Hours after confirming that HBSE 10th class result would be announced on June 8, the Haryana School Education Board postponed the declaration date. Do track the official website bseh.org.in for other developments

Why has HBSE postponed the declaration?

It was earlier decided that the Board will declare the Class 10th result without the Science exam being held, however it later decided to conduct the exam first and then declare the result.

HBSE 10th result 2019

Last year, the board had published HBSE 10th result on May 17 and the pass percentage was 57.39%.

About BSEH

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) was established in 1969 and conducts the public examinations at middle, matriculation (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 08:49 IST

