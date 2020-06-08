HBSE 10th result 2020 won't be declared today; Science exam to be conducted

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board 10th result likely to be out today: Here's what you must know
Bihar Board 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know details
CBSE Class 12, CBSE 10th board exam dates to be announced on Monday
Bihar Board 10th result to be out today on biharboard.ac.in: Know details
Assam HSLC result 2020 out on resultsassam.nic.in: 64.80% students pass
-
Haryana Board will not be declared HBSE 10th result 2020 today. Hours after confirming that HBSE 10th class result would be announced on June 8, the Haryana School Education Board postponed the declaration date. Do track the official website bseh.org.in for other developments
Why has HBSE postponed the declaration?
It was earlier decided that the Board will declare the Class 10th result without the Science exam being held, however it later decided to conduct the exam first and then declare the result.
HBSE 10th result 2019
Last year, the board had published HBSE 10th result on May 17 and the pass percentage was 57.39%.
About BSEH
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) was established in 1969 and conducts the public examinations at middle, matriculation (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.