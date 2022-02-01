Highest stipend up by 44% as IIM Nagpur concludes summer placements

-
-
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur saw the highest stipend rise by 44 per cent to Rs 3.6 lakh as it completed the summer placements process for its flagship two-year post graduate programme in management.
The summer placement season also saw the average stipend rise by 12.50 per cent to Rs 70,551, compared to the previous placement season.
With a 17.78 per cent increased intake of 244 students this year, IIM Nagpur achieved 100 per cent placement by January 28, 2022. This year, more than 77 recruiters across various sectors like FMCG/FMCD, Consulting, BFSI, Oil & Gas, E-Commerce, Analytics, Ed-Tech, and Retail participated in the process.
According to the institute, this year also witnessed participation from many first-time recruiters making double-digit offers to the students with several organizations recruiting the students for their premier internship program.
Prominent recruiters included Microsoft, BNY Mellon, ICICI Bank, Nivia Sports, IBM, Bank of America, VGuard, Hindustan Petroleum, Sodexo, D E Shaw, Yes Securities, Juspay and BigBasket, among others.
Sector-wise, IT/ITES as well as sales & marketing emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by fast moving consumer goods/durables, with more than 50 percent of the batch opting for a summer internship in these sectors.
The current year also witnessed participation from consulting, health & pharma, e-commerce, media & entertainment with more than 20 percent of the batch choosing profiles in these sectors.
On the other hand, marketing and consulting were the most sought-after profiles by the students, apart from roles in analytics, finance, and operations. First-time recruiters included ICICI Bank, IBM, Sodexo, Bank of America, D.E. Shaw, and Juspay, among others.
