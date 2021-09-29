How to check CBSE class 12 compartment exam results 2021

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams
CBSE postpones Class 12 exams, cancels Class 10 exams: All you need to know
CBSE, ISC Class 12 board exams cancelled this year due to Covid situation
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 12 compartmental examinations results for 2021. Students can check their results on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in as well.
The CBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared on July 30. The results were based on the alternate assessment criteria set by the board on the basis of students' performance in Classes 10, 11, and the Class 12 pre-board exams. The actual exams for had to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases in the country around that time. Around 1.5 million students had registered for the exam.
The results for the CBSE Class 12 private candidates and special exam results will be out tomorrow, September 30, at 12 PM.
How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021
Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-Compartment”
Step 3: Enter the required details and login
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor