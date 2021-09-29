How to check CBSE class 12 compartment exam results 2021

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 12 compartmental examinations results for 2021. Students can check their results on gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in as well.





The Class 12 board were declared on July 30. The results were based on the alternate assessment criteria set by the board on the basis of students' performance in Classes 10, 11, and the Class 12 pre- The actual exams for had to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases in the country around that time. Around 1.5 million students had registered for the exam.



The results for the Class 12 private candidates and special will be out tomorrow, September 30, at 12 PM.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-Compartment”

Step 3: Enter the required details and login





Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.