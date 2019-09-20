HP TET 2019 application process starts on hpbose.org, apply by October 9

HP TET 2019: The Board of (HPBOSE) has released online application forms for the Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November session 2019 on its official website hpbose.org.

Students going to appear for the HP TET November 2019 are advised to check the portal and submit their HP TET application form 2019 before October 9, 2019. If this deadline is missed, candidates can submit the online application from October 10 to 15, 2019, with a late fee of Rs 300.

HP TET 2019 fee

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an examination fee of Rs 800, while the fees are Rs 500 for OBC, ST, SC and PHH categories. Information regarding the applications of candidates received with fee will be uploaded on the HPBOSE website. The candidature of the candidates whose fees have not been received would not be considered for the HP TET November 2019 examination.



Click here for HP TET examination 2019 notification

HP TET admit card 2019

The HP TET admit card will be uploaded on the HPBOSE website four days before the commencement of the HP teacher eligibility 2019. Only one HP TET application form is allowed to be submitted. Multiple applications for same subject of a candidate are liable to be rejected. The applicants are advised to apply online well in time without waiting for the last date (October 9) of submission of online application.

Steps to apply for HP TET 2019 exam

Go to the official website of HPBOSE on hpbose.org

Click on ‘ TET(NOV-2019) ’

’ Note down system-generated application number

Log in with valid credentials and upload necessary documents

Pay examination fee through online payment mode only

Preview and submit the HP TET application form 2019

Important dates to remember for HP TET 2019

HP TET 2019 application process starts: September 19, 2019

HP TET 2019 application last date: October 9, 2019

HP TET 2019 application submission with late fee starts: October 10, 2019

HP TET 2019 application submission with late fee ends: October 15, 2019

HP TET 2019 application form correction starts: October 16, 2019

HP TET 2019 application form correction ends: October 17, 2019

About HPBOSE

The Board of is with the responsibilities of prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Himachal Pradesh. It was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharmshala. At present, more than 8,000 schools are affiliated with the board.