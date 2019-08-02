HP TET result 2019 declared on hpbose.org: Steps to check your marks

-
HP TET result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET result for the exam held in June. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, or HP TET, result has been released on the HPBOSE official website hpbose.org. HP TET result 2019 is out for JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu streams.
How to check HP TET result 2019
1. Visit official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org
2. Click on TET June 2019
3. Enter roll number or application number
4. Your HP TET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download it for future reference
About HPBOSE
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala came into existence in 1969. It started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643. The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8,000 schools are affiliated with HPBOSE.