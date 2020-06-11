MHRD releases NIRF Rankings 2020, IIT-Madras, IISc-Bengaluru top the charts

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday announced the fifth edition of India Rankings for 2019, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In the rankings announced by HRD minister "Nishank", Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) was ranked at the top in overall category, followed by Indian Insititute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi (IIT-Delhi).





ALSO READ: IIT Madras develops light-weight alloy to replace steel, aluminium in cars Under the top universities in India category, ranked number one with a score of 84.18, followed by with 70.16 in second rank and Banaras Hindu University with 63.15 at third position.





Delhi's Miranda House has been ranked as the best in the colleges category, followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College.

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta, while in the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh.



In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework was was approved by the MHRD and launched on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover “teaching, learning and resources,” “research and professional practices,” “graduation outcomes,” “outreach and inclusivity,” and “perception”. The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



