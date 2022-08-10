ICAI CA June session Foundation results 2022 declared; check here

-
ALSO READ
ICAI CA June session Foundation results 2022 to be declared on Aug 10
CA final exam results declared on ICAI's website: Here's how to check
Cost accountants' body asks govt to allow members to carry audits of MSMEs
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
CA Act amendment bill: ICAI Prez seeks status quo on disciplinary committee
-
The much-awaited result for chartered accountants aspirants has been announced finally. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday announced the result of CA June Session Foundation results 2022 and candidates can check their results on the official website- icai.org.
Earlier, announcing the date of the result, ICAI said, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the websiteicai.nic.in.”
Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA June Session Foundation exam, can follow these steps to check their scorecards:
The CA Foundation exams for June session were conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 in two shifts. Paper I and II were conducted in the first shift, i.e. 2pm to 5pm. Paper III and Paper IV were conducted in the second shift between 2pm and 4pm.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor