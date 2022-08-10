ICAI CA June session Foundation results 2022 declared; check here

The much-awaited result for aspirants has been announced finally. The Institute of of India (ICAI) on Wednesday announced the result of CA June Session Foundation 2022 and candidates can check their on the official website- .org.

Earlier, announcing the date of the result, said, "The of the Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the websiteicai.nic.in.”

Candidates who appeared for the CA June Session Foundation exam, can follow these steps to check their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit ICAI's official website- icai.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads CA Foundation Result 2022 Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen Step 5: After checking your result, download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The CA Foundation exams for June session were conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 in two shifts. Paper I and II were conducted in the first shift, i.e. 2pm to 5pm. Paper III and Paper IV were conducted in the second shift between 2pm and 4pm.