ICAI CA June session Foundation results 2022 to be declared on Aug 10

The much-awaited date for aspirants has been announced finally. The Institute of of India (ICAI) on Monday has announced that CA June Session Foundation results 2022 will likely be declared on August 10, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the June session CA foundation exam will be able to check their on the official website- .org.

According to a notice on website, "The of the Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the websiteicai.nic.in.”

Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA June Session Foundation exam, can follow these steps to check their scorecards, once the results are out:

Visit ICAI's official website- icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads CA Foundation Result 2022

Enter your login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

After checking your result, download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The CA Foundation exams for June session were conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022 in two shifts. Paper I and II were conducted in the first shift, i.e. 2pm to 5pm. Paper III and Paper IV were conducted in the second shift between 2pm and 4pm.