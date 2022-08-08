CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard

-
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) on Monday has announced the Class 12 Arts results at 4 pm. Candidates, who appeared for the Class 12 Arts examination, can check their result on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Samir Ranjan Dash, State School and Mass Education Minister, earlier announced that the results were to be declared on August 8, 2022. Students who appeared for CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts exam 2022 can check their scorecard on the board's official website, by punching in their login credentials.
CHSE Class 12th board exams were conducted from April 28 to June 4, 2022. The Board has already declared the result for Class 12 Commerce and Science streams on July 27, 2022.
The total pass percentage for Class 12 Arts is at 82.10 per cent with a total of 171,000 students clearing the exams, out of the total 213,000 students.
The total pass percentage for Science and Commerce streams of CHSE Odisha Class 12th result were 94.12 per cent and 89.20 per cent respectively.
