CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, (CHSE) on Monday has announced the Class 12 Arts at 4 pm. Candidates, who appeared for the Class 12 Arts examination, can check their result on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Samir Ranjan Dash, State School and Mass Minister, earlier announced that the were to be declared on August 8, 2022. Students who appeared for CHSE Class 12 Arts exam 2022 can check their scorecard on the board's official website, by punching in their login credentials.

CHSE Class 12th board exams were conducted from April 28 to June 4, 2022. The Board has already declared the result for Class 12 Commerce and Science streams on July 27, 2022.

Here's how you can check your CHSE Class 12 Result 2022:

Visit the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022" You will be redirected to a new page. On the new page, login using your roll number, registration number, and other details Your CHSE Class 12th result scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for future references

The total pass percentage for Class 12 Arts is at 82.10 per cent with a total of 171,000 students clearing the exams, out of the total 213,000 students.

The total pass percentage for Science and Commerce streams of CHSE Odisha Class 12th result were 94.12 per cent and 89.20 per cent respectively.