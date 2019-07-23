ICMAI CAT result 2019 declared on icmai.in: Steps to check marks

CAT Result 2019: has delcared the CAT Results 2019 for the July Edition of the examination. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the ICMAI CAT Results on Monday on its official website icmai.in. Candidates, who appeared for the CAT ICMAI exam, can check their results online.

Steps to check ICMAI CAT Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage visit ‘CAT Result- JULY, 2019

Step 3: Enter your Registration No / Roll No

Step 4: Click on the ‘Go’ button

Step 5: ICAI CAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

ICMAI CAT is a certification course through which students acquire the basic skills to seek employment into entry-level accounting functions in the industry.

ICMAI CAT admission

Candidates appearing for the exam need to score the minimum cut-off marks for admission to ICMAI. Only those candidates who score marks above the cut-off set by the institute will be considered for admission to the programme.