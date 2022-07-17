ICSE 10th class result announced; here is how to check your marks

JUST IN
NEET UG 2022 exams held across country today: Here's what you should know
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image (ANI)
The class 10 board exam results for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) were declared at 5 pm on Sunday by the Council for the Indian School Service Examination (CISSE).

The students can check the ICSE results using their roll number and date of birth. The results are available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE website. They can also be accessed on your mobile phone by sending SMS to ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to the number 09248082883.

Using the login id and password of the school principal, schools can access the results on the career portal of the school council.

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations," said ICSE board secretary Gerry Arathoon on Saturday.

"The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he said.

For the first time, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year.

While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held this year from April 25 to May 20. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and overall to pass in the ICSE exams..

Here's how to check ICSE class 10 result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link. Select your class

Step 3: On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

Step 4: ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 17:01 IST

