ICSE result 2020: 10th result to be declared today; steps to check marks

ISCE result 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE Class 10 today at 3 pm. ICSE result will be made available through CISEC's official website - org, CAREERS portal and through SMS. CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "for results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883." Students can also check their results on examresults.net.

How to download ICSE class 10 result 2020

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2020

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination official website cisce.org

Step 2: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2020

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download ICSE Results 2020

How to get ICSE results via SMS:

— For receiving the ICSE Result 2020 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883. ISC results can also be accessed via SMS in the same manner.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Ashutosh Pandey (Name of student) ENG-98, HIN-87,MAT-85... and so on

ICSE students can now also have digitally signed statement of marks and pass certificate, which will allow them access to the results anytime, anywhere.

How will ICSE result 2020 be calculated

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account. For ICSE students, the project work will be taken into account.