ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET result 2022 for June-July sessions to be out soon

The (ICSI) on Wednesday is likely to announce the of CS Foundation course along with results of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. The ICSI will announce the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation course and CSEET results 2022 on its website by 4 pm.

The CS students will be able to check their results once release on the official website - icsi.edu.

The CSEET exams were held in an online mode from July 9 to 11 this year while the CS Foundation exams were held on June 15 and 16, 2022 in an online remote proctored mode.

The ICSI will announce the candidates' results along with the subject-wise break-up of marks, the board said in an official statement. The results will be published in a form of e-mark sheets on the website.

Here's how you can check your ICSI CS Foundation and CSEET results 2022 for June-July sessions online:

Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu Click on the link that says 'CS Foundation Result' or 'CSEET results' Submit your details Your ICSI CSEET result 2022 or CS Foundation result 2022 will now display on screen Download the same and take out a physical copy for future references

Candidates should keep this in mind that the ICSI will send not the results in physical format and only the soft copies will be available on the website.