IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: NTA extends last date of registration to April 30

OPENMAT 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification extending the last date to apply for the OPENMAT 2020, in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India and the 21-day nationwide lockdown in force to check the spread of the virus.

The last date of application has been extended to April 30, 2020 from March 27, 2020.

OPENMAT 2020: Important Dates:

Application process began on: February 28, 2020

Last date of application: April 30, 2020 (Extended from March 27, 2020)

However NTA is yet to announce the date of IGNOU OPEN MAT 2020 exam.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit website of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 at — testservices.nic.in

Step 2: If you are a new candidates, click on the ‘New Registration’ link; If you have an existing account, click on 'Sign in'

Step 3: Click on the application link available

Step 4: Fill in the form with relevant details and complete the registration process

Step 4: Click on 'submit' and keep the registration number saved for future reference.

About IGNOU OPENMAT Exam:

IGNOU OPENMAT is conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University for their MBA courses.

Candidates appearing for the exam, will have to take the test only in computer-based mode.

The exam will be of three hours duration. Those who will clear the exam they will be able to pursue MBA courses from IGNOU.