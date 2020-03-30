IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: NTA extends last date of registration to April 30

-
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification extending the last date to apply for the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020, in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India and the 21-day nationwide lockdown in force to check the spread of the virus.
The last date of application has been extended to April 30, 2020 from March 27, 2020.
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: Important Dates:
Application process began on: February 28, 2020
Last date of application: April 30, 2020 (Extended from March 27, 2020)
However NTA is yet to announce the date of IGNOU OPEN MAT 2020 exam.
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Visit website of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 at — testservices.nic.in
Step 2: If you are a new candidates, click on the ‘New Registration’ link; If you have an existing account, click on 'Sign in'
Step 3: Click on the application link available
Step 4: Fill in the form with relevant details and complete the registration process
Step 4: Click on 'submit' and keep the registration number saved for future reference.
About IGNOU OPENMAT Exam:
IGNOU OPENMAT is conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University for their MBA courses.
Candidates appearing for the exam, will have to take the test only in computer-based mode.
The exam will be of three hours duration. Those who will clear the exam they will be able to pursue MBA courses from IGNOU.