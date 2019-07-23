IGNOU Result 2019: June exam marks released on ignou.ac.in; details here

Result 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the June Term End Examination (June TEE) 2019 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website ignou.ac.in.

The June term-end examination conducted between 1 June and 29 June, 2019, was taken by 759,380 students. conducted these exams at 910 exam centres, including 123 prison centres for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

Steps to check IGNOU Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on June Term End Examination (June TEE) 2019 result.

Step 4: Enter your details and click on 'submit'

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it.

About IGNOU:

IGNOU is the largest Open University in India which offers students a chance to graduate in multiple courses through distance

There are about 21 schools through which the university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.