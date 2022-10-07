IGNOU TEE 2022: Tentative date sheet released, exams to begin from Dec 2

The National Open (IGNOU) on Friday released a tentative date sheet for TEE December 2022 exams. Candidates who are to appear for the term-end examination can check the full schedule at the official website — .ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the IGNOU term-end exams will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023.

This year, the IGNOU 2022 TEE for December will be held in two sessions — the morning session will be held between 10 am and 1 pm, and the evening session will be scheduled between 2 pm and 5 pm.

According to the official notification, the portal for online submission of the exam for December 2022 term-end examination will be opened in due course. IGNOU recently announced that the last date for the online application for TEE December 2022 exam is October 31. Candidates must submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fee is Rs 1100.

In addition, candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their assignments. “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December 2022, has been further extended up to October 31, 2022,” the official IGNOU notice stated.

While the will try to accommodate all city preference choices, the varsity has clarified that it has the right to shift the students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other unavoidable reason.