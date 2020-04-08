R T Krishnan named as IIM-Bangalore director; to take charge from July-end

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has named Rishikesha T Krishnan as Director of the premier management school. He will assume office on July 31, following the superannuation of the present Director, G Raghuram.

Krishnan has served as Director of Indore from 2014-2018 and is one of the founders of Sambalpur.

“As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-B and a proven administrator during his term as Director of Indore, Professor Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology,” said Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors,

Krishnan also served as member of Justice Srikrishna Committee to Evolve a Data Protection Framework for India in 2017-18.

“I am certain that IIM-B will benefit from his excellent scholarship, and administrative and people skills. It is great that we will have the opportunity to work together, over the next four months, to ensure a smooth transition. I am particularly delighted, on a personal note, to be handing over office to my former student,” said Raghuram.