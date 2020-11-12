IIM Lucknow achieves 100% summer placements in entirely virtual process

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has secured 100 per cent placement for the 36th batch of its flagship PGP and 17th batch of PGP-ABM.

Moreover, the premier B-school has attracted the highest stipend of Rs 2.5 lakh per month with the average stipend standing at Rs 1.1 lakh.

Conducted entirely virtually, the summer placement process at Lucknow saw students bagging roles in marketing, consulting, finance, and general management from some of the top recruiters in the country.

Marquee recruiters participating in the summer placements process included the likes of Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Bain & Co, Citi, Deloitte, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JP Morgan Chase, Kearney, Mckinsey & Co, Microsoft, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, PwC, and The Boston Consulting Group, among others.

In addition, first-time recruiters included Bayer, Electronic Arts, FinIQ Consulting, L Catterton, MX Player, Raintree Family Office LLP, and Salesforce, among others.

According to Lucknow, amid the global pandemic, the B-school efficiently onboarded the summer recruitment processes onto the online platform designed specifically to ensure smooth interface among all the stakeholders in the process, with a conscious and efficient translation of the execution of all the recruitment processes from a physical to a virtual setup.

"We were able to successfully complete yet another stellar placement season defying the limitations of the pandemic and the dispersed location of students and recruiters across the country. This was made possible only through the relentless support of the recruiters who extended complete faith in the virtual placement process of Lucknow," the institute stated.