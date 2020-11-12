IIM Lucknow achieves 100% summer placements in entirely virtual process

-
ALSO READ
IIM Lucknow hikes fee for PGPM by 35% for 2020-22 batch to Rs 19.25 L
Consulting, sales offers lead at close of IIM Kozhikode summer placements
UP to engage IIM Lucknow as 'knowledge partner' for creating jobs
IIM Lucknow to start virtual classes on August 4 over Covid-19 concerns
IT firms lead IIM-A's one-year executive MBA final placement with 42 offers
-
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has secured 100 per cent placement for the 36th batch of its flagship PGP and 17th batch of PGP-ABM.
Moreover, the premier B-school has attracted the highest stipend of Rs 2.5 lakh per month with the average stipend standing at Rs 1.1 lakh.
Conducted entirely virtually, the summer placement process at IIM Lucknow saw students bagging roles in marketing, consulting, finance, and general management from some of the top recruiters in the country.
Marquee recruiters participating in the summer placements process included the likes of Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Bain & Co, Citi, Deloitte, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JP Morgan Chase, Kearney, Mckinsey & Co, Microsoft, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, PwC, and The Boston Consulting Group, among others.
In addition, first-time recruiters included Bayer, Electronic Arts, FinIQ Consulting, L Catterton, MX Player, Raintree Family Office LLP, and Salesforce, among others.
According to IIM Lucknow, amid the global pandemic, the B-school efficiently onboarded the summer recruitment processes onto the online platform designed specifically to ensure smooth interface among all the stakeholders in the process, with a conscious and efficient translation of the execution of all the recruitment processes from a physical to a virtual setup.
"We were able to successfully complete yet another stellar placement season defying the limitations of the pandemic and the dispersed location of students and recruiters across the country. This was made possible only through the relentless support of the recruiters who extended complete faith in the virtual placement process of IIM Lucknow," the institute stated.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor