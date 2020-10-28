IISc best among Indian institutes across subjects in THE rankings

-
From computer science to engineering and life sciences to physical sciences, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has emerged as the top ranked Indian institute in the latest annual subject rankings by Times Higher Education (THE).
Times Higher Education’s (THE) latest annual subject rankings include a total of 1,512 universities from 93 countries ranked across 11 subject areas, highlighting the best countries and universities in the world for Indian students looking to study abroad.
IISc was the only Indian institute in the top 100 list for computer science and engineering by being ranked at 96th and 94th places, respectively. The premier institute also emerged as the best Indian institute with a ranking in 251-300 band and 301-400 band for life sciences and physical sciences subject rankings, respectively. Following IISc in subject rankings for computer science, engineering and physical sciences was Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore being ranked in 251-300 band, 301-400 band and 301-400 band for each of the subjects, respectively among others while IIT Gandhinagar was also ranked in the 301-400 band in physical sciences among others.
On the other hand, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi (DU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were some of the top ranked Indian varsities for arts & humanities and social sciences. While JNU and DU were ranked in the 401-500 band and 501+ band for arts and humanities, respectively, BHU and JNU were both ranked in the 501-600 band for social sciences.
Other subjects like business and economics saw Jamia Millia Islamia bagging a spot in the 401-500 band while Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BHU and Manipal Academy of Higher Education were all ranked in the 301-400 band for clinical and health subject category.
According to THE, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the survey showed that a third of Indian and Nepalese students are still looking to study abroad, and place high quality teaching as the most important factor in choosing a study destination.
Commenting on the rankings, student content editor at THE Seeta Bhardwa stated that with hundreds of thousands Indian students choosing to study abroad for decades, the THE Subject Rankings aim to help students looking to study abroad find the right university for the subject area they want to study in.
"And while North America, Europe and Australia continue to lead the way, the tables show that you don’t necessarily have to travel far to get the best education. 33 countries and regions in six continents appear in the top 100s," Bhardwa added.
