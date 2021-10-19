IISc is India's best university in 'Times Higher Education' list

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) continues to top the country’s universities in the (THE) Emerging Economies Rankings 2022, despite slipping four spots from the previous edition to 18th.

The Bengaluru institute (pictured) was followed by Mysore-based JSS Acad­emy of and Research, which debuted at 73rd position.

THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2022 includes institutions in countries or regions classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier”. The ranking demonstrates the continued and growing strength of secondary emerging countries, heavily featuring varsities from Pakistan, mainland China, India and Russia.

The latest rankings comprise a record 698 universities from 50 countries and regions, with 104 universities making their debut. The rankings are published in line with the latest edition of THE World University Rankings, the 2022 edition of which was released in September.

This year, India has 89 universities in THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2022, behind Russia with 100 and China (97).

Among various parameters considered in the ranking, JSS Academy of and Research scored 100 in research citation, followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar’s score of 99.7. At 166th rank, Saveetha University in Chennai saw the biggest climb out of any other university in the rankings — it was previously in the 501+ band.

The other two Indian institutions to be ranked within the global top 100 were IIT Indore at 84th position and IIT Ropar at 86th rank.





Continuing a trend seen in the THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021, universities from secondary emerging economies are leading the way. Of the 305 ranked last year, 54 per cent (165) improved or maintained their previous positions. This was heavily driven by 26 of Russia’s 48 universities improving or maintaining their positions (54 per cent), apart from 32 of India’s 62 universities (52 per cent), and 41 of mainland China’s 90 (46 per cent).

Mainland China also becomes the first country or region to hold on to seven positions in the top 10 in consecutive years.

While the majority of universities from secondary emerging countries and regions see improvements, those from advanced emerging and frontier markets do not. Of the 223 universities from advanced countries and regions that ranked last year, 49 per cent lost positions (111), and only 12 per cent (26) fared better. This was a similar trend for universities from frontier countries and regions, where 55 per cent (36) of the 66 qualified universities lost positions from the last edition of the rankings, while 20 per cent (13) had an improved showing.

This year, 104 universities from 32 countries and regions debuted in the rankings. Of these, 20 were able to secure a place in the world’s top 200.

Commenting on the rankings, Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said that it was clear from the results this year that countries and regions from secondary emerging economies were still leading the way. “Over half of the universities that ranked last year manage to improve or maintain their positions in the rankings, despite an additional 92 universities qualifying since the last edition. After what has been an extremely challenging 18 months for many, I’m confident that universities from emerging economies have the strength and quality to adapt to a new hybrid way of teaching and learning,” Baty added.