IIT JAM 2020 admit card released on jam.iitk.ac.in: Steps to download it

-
ALSO READ
GATE 2020 admit card released by IIT-D: All you need to know
IIT Bombay releases important dates for UCEED, CEED 2020 on ceed.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2020 schedule released by IIT Delhi: Know branch-wise exam date
IITs end first week of placements on a high note, beating last year's show
27 students in IITs committed suicide in 5 yrs, IIT Madras tops the list
-
IIT Kanpur has released Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 or JAM 2020 admit card. Candidates who applied for IIT JAM can download it from the official website - jam.iitk.ac.in. IIT JAM 2020 exam will be conducted on February 9.
Steps to download IIT JAM 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2020 official website - jam.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card under the ‘Important Updates’ section.
Step 3: Enter the log-in details
Step 4: Download the admit card and it is mandatory to carry it to the exam centre so don't forget to take a print out of the same.
IIT JAM 2020 exam detail
IIT JAM 2020 will be held in two phases.
The first session for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The second sessions for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
About IIT JAM 2020
IIT JAM 2020 exam is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (four semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD degree Programmes at IISc.