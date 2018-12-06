IIT Kharagpur races to 1000 job offers in record 6 days

Led by Information Technology (IT) and core companies, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has clocked 1000 job offers in record time of merely six days this year. At the end of the sixth day of the final placement process that began on December 1, IIT-KGP had bagged in all 1012 offers from 112 companies.

According to G P Raja Sekhar, chairman, career development centre (CDC) at IIT Kharagpur, the 1000 job offers in six days is the fastest the premier institute has seen in its history.

Of the 112 companies visiting IIT Kharagpur, IT/ITeS firms comprised the highest share at 40 per cent, followed by core sector at 20 per cent, analytics 15 per cent, e-commerce 15 per cent and finance 10 per cent. At IIT Kharagpur, EXL made the highest number of offers at 34, apart from three pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Further, core profiles were made in manufacturing, power research, and automobile, among others. Followed by EXL's highest 34 offers, other prominent recruiters included Qualcomm and Microsoft making 21 offers, Apple (9 offers) and Google, coming back after a two years' gap, handing out five offers, apart from Macquarie Japan and Yahoo Japan. First time recruiters at IIT KGP comprised Yahoo Japan (1 offer) and BlackRock (7 offers).

The first five days at other IITs have seen core companies recruit students in increased numbers this year. For instance, at IIT Kanpur, core sector formed more than 40 per cent, higher than last year. In all 128 companies visited the campus till the fifth day of final placement process, making over 550 offers.

An interesting trend at was the over 20 per cent rise in number of offers per recruiter as compared to last year.

Intel led the recruitment with 30 offers featuring core profiles at IIT Kanpur, followed by other companies like Rubrik, Uber, Sprinklr, Graviton, Cohesity, OYO Rooms and first-timer BlackRock. For the first phase which will go on till December 15, around 275 companies have registered at this year as against 220 last year. The institute saw EXL making 16-17 offers, Exxon Mobil nine offers, and GE eight offers.

In the first five days of final placements, IIT Roorkee saw 139 companies handing out 803 offers including 13 international offers. Some of the major recruiters at IIT Roorkee included Aasaan Jobs, Accenture, Applied Material, Droom Technology (P) Ltd., Flyhomes, Oski Technology, Inc., People Strong, Reliance Industries Ltd., Siemens, SumTotal Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Upstox, and ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

On the fifth day, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) offered maximum 18 offers and 6 PPOs, taking the tally to 24 offers.