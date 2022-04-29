IIT Madras develops structured model for bacteria-based cement production

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infections rise to 60 at IIT Madras; authorities on high-alert
Tata Power, IIT Madras sign agreement on technology research, solutions
Net-zero emissions and how can the world get there?
IIT Madras ends phase-1 placements with record 1,085 offers from 226 firms
IIT Madras bags record 227 pre-placements offers so far for 2021-22
-
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Researchers have developed a structured model to help in the production of bio-cement, which is an alternative sustainable process for cementation.
It has the potential to reduce Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions in the future. Called ‘Microbially Induced Calcite Precipitation’ (MICP), this process is used to make bio-cement using bacteria (Ex: S pasteurii). The Research was focused to gain better understanding of the MICP process with a long term aim to scale up manufacturing of Bio-Cement.
During the UN Climate Change Conference held at Glasgow last year, around 140 countries pledged to reduce carbon-di-oxide emission and achieve net-zero emissions. Cement manufacturing is among the largest CO2-producing industries. It is vital to develop alternative sustainable processes for manufacturing cement to reduce CO2 emissions and Bio-Cement can be a major step in this direction, a statement said.
The IIT Madras Research team was led by G. K. Suraishkumar, Department of Biotechnology; Nirav Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology; and Subasree Sridhar, Research Scholar, IIT Madras. The findings of their research were published in the reputed peer-reviewed Biochemical Engineering Journal.
The researchers studied the MICP process using the bacteria, S. pasteurii, proposed and developed a structured model for the overall ureolysis processes (uptake and breaking of urea using bacteria) to scale up the MICP process, which can be an alternative to manufacture cement. The advantages of bio cement include energy efficiency as it requires temperatures in the range of 30 to 40 degree Celsius whereas conventional cement production requires above 900 degress Celsius.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor