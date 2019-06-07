In a first, DU to hold Open Day session for female students on 8 June

For the first time, will be holding an open day session, especially for today. According to the adissions council, second session of the day will exclusively be for females only.

Open days are organised by to answer querries of students about the admission process.

Just like other sessions, women students of will raise their querries related to admissions, courses etc. This session will provide special attention to the Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB) which is a women's only initiative at the This inititive allows women students to study at through weekend classes.

Panellists at Open Day session will be Payel Mago, principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Pratyush Vatsala, principal of Lakshmibai College and a representative of NCWEB.

The Open Day session will be held by the authorities to intimate about women-only colleges and several courses that DU offers especially for them.

Women's only colleges of Delhi University

Daulat Ram college

Maitreyi College

Kamala Nehru College

Gargi College

Miranda House

Jesus and Mary College

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

Bharati College to name a few

NCWEB enables to attend classes on the weekends and during academic breaks to obtain undergraduate and post-graduate degree. female students can apear for DU Examinations with special coaching once a week without attending the regular classes. The NCWEB is functioning in 26 UG centres and one PG centre with appriximately 32,000 students.