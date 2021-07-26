In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan

The Ministry of is in the process of drafting a bill for establishment of the Commission of India (HECI), the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister in the lower house.

"The Ministry of Education has announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on 29 July, 2020 after obtaining approval of Cabinet. The NEP envisions setting up of a Commission of India as an umbrella body with four independent verticals to perform distinct functions of regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting," he said in a written response to a question.

"Accordingly, the Ministry is in the process of drafting a Bill for establishment of the Commission of India," Pradhan added.

The Higher Education Commission of India, envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The National Education Policy 2020 recommended setting up of the HECI as a single overarching umbrella body for higher education, excluding medical and legal education.

