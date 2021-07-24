ISC, ICSE Result 2021 to be declared today on cisce.org: How to check marks

ICSE, ISC result 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE and ISC result today at 3 pm. ISC and ICSE result will be made available through CISEC's official website - cisce.org, CAREERS portal and through SMS. The council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations this year due to Covid-19. The ICSE exams were initially scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, while the ISC exams were to start on April 8 and end on June 18. In June, the Council announced the cancellation of ISC 12th examinations. Results for ICSE and ISC students have been formed on the basis of an alternative objective criteria.

How to download ICSE 10th result 2021

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE result 2021

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Click on either ICSE 10th Result 2021

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download ICSE 10th Result 2021

How to get ICSE result via SMS:

— For receiving the ICSE Result 2021 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Shalini Sharma (Name of student) ENG-96, HIN-88,MAT-89... and so on

How to download ISC result 2021

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ISC 12th Result 2021:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Click on either ISC 12th Result 2021

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download ISC Result 2021

How to get ISC result 2021 via SMS:

— For receiving the ISC Result 2021 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ISC <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Chirag Waghmare (Name of student) ENG-79, HIN-73,MAT-90... and so on

ICSE and ISC students can now also have digitally signed statement of marks and pass certificate, which will allow them access to the results anytime, anywhere.

Have an issue with ICSE, ISC result 2021?

In case students have an issue with the calculation of marks, they can send in a written application to the council explaining in detail the objection. ICSE students have to send the application to asicse@cisce.org and ISC students can send their query applications to asisc@cisce.org. It is important to note that such applications will not be accepted if sent after August 1, 2021. The dispute applications must be sent from the official email id of the school’s head, which is assigned by the CISCE.

After reviewing the application, the council will notify the respective school head in case of any result alteration.