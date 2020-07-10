ISC result 2020 to be declared by CISCE today at 3pm: How to download marks

ISC result 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ISC Class 12 result today at 3 pm. ISC result will be made available through CISEC's official website - cisce.org, CAREERS portal and through SMS. CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "for results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883." Students can also check their results on examresults.net.

How to download ISC result 2020

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ISC Class 12 Result 2020:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination official website org

Step 2: Click on either ISC Class 12 Results 2020

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download ISC Results 2020

How to get ISC result via SMS:

— For receiving the ISC Result 2020 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ISC <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Sachin Taneja (Name of student) ENG-98, HIN-87,MAT-85... and so on

ISC students can now also have digitally signed statement of marks and pass certificate, which will allow them access to the results anytime, anywhere.

How will CISEC calculate ISC result 2020

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account. For ICSE students, the project work will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam.