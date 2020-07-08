JAC 10th result 2020 to be declared today on jac.nic.in: How to check marks

JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will declare the 10th board exam result today at 1 pm. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

This year, over 387,000 students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here's a step by step guide on how to check and download your mark sheet:

1. Go to the website jac.nic.in

2. Click on the Jac 10th results option

3. Fill your roll number and other credentials

4. Save the page once your result appears on the screen



5. Take a print out of the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th result 2020 for future reference



Students who are not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, for which they will be required to submit an application along with a fee as mentioned by the board. The students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement Exam.