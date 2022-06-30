JAC Class 12 arts and commerce results 2022 to be declared today at 2:30 pm

-
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12th result for arts and commerce at 2.30 pm today, 30 June 2022. The Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will likely hold a press conference and declare the JAC 12th arts result 2022 and JAC 12th commerce result 2022.
The JAC 12th Result 2022 for vocational examinations will also be declared today, on June 30, 2022.
How to check JAC 12th Result 2022 for commerce and arts:
The students can check their JAC 12th result 2022 on the official JAC website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
There are two separate links: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Once the result is declared, students can use their credentials and check their results. It is advisable for the students that they take a print out of their results for future reference.
The JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 science exams were announced on June 21, 2022.
