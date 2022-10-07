JAC Delhi 2022 round-2 seat allotment result declared for BTech, BArch

-
-
The second round seat allocation results for admission to BTech and BArch have been made public by the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi). The results are available on the website: jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. In order to check the status of round-2 seat allotment, candidates are required to enter their JEE Main application number and password.
The institutions participating in the JAC Delhi Counselling this year are Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU).
To secure their admission, applicants who received seats through the JAC Delhi round-2 seat allocation must pay the seat acceptance fee online.
Here’s how to check JAC Delhi seat allotment result:
Go to the JAC Delhi 2022 official website -- jacdelhi.nic.in
Click on the ‘JAC Delhi round 2 seat allotment result’ link
Login using the JEE Main application number, password and security code.
JAC Delhi 2022 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.
Download the JAC Delhi seat allotment letter for further admission process.
