JAC Jharkhand Class 9 special exam result declared, here's how to check

The Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the results of Class 9 special examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the JAC Class 9 special examination 2019 can check their results on the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on jac. gov.in.

Here is the link to check Jharkhand Class 9th special exam results: http://jacresults.com/cls-nine-spcl-exam/index.php

Here's how to check JAC 9th 2019

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at https://jac.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on ‘JAC EXAM - 2019 Results’

Click on ‘Results of Class IX Special Examination - 2019 (published on 01-08-2019)’

Enter roll code and roll number