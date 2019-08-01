JUST IN
JAC Jharkhand Class 9 special exam result declared, here's how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the JAC Class 9 special examination 2019 can check their results on the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in

JAC Class 9 special exam result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the results of Class 9 special examination 2019.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the results of Class 9 special examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the JAC Class 9 special examination 2019 can check their results on the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Here is the link to check Jharkhand Class 9th special exam results: http://jacresults.com/cls-nine-spcl-exam/index.php

Here's how to check JAC 9th exam result 2019

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at https://jac.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on ‘JAC EXAM - 2019 Results’

Click on ‘Results of Class IX Special Examination - 2019 (published on 01-08-2019)’

Enter roll code and roll number
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 19:16 IST

