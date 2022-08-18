Jairam Ramesh blames Centre for cancellation of CUET-UG at 13 centres

-
ALSO READ
CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam starts from tomorrow: Check details here
CUET's debut edition kicked off today: Here's what happened on day 1
CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit card to be out soon, know how to download
CUET UG: Phase 2 exams today; 5 marks to be allotted for dropped questions
CUET UG 2022: NTA issues city intimation slip; admit card on July 12
-
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over glitches in holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, saying it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling dispensation.
"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches'," he said on Twitter.
"The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!," Ramesh added.
UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor