Jairam Ramesh blames Centre for cancellation of CUET-UG at 13 centres

Senior leader on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over glitches in holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, saying it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling dispensation.

"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches'," he said on Twitter.

"The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!," Ramesh added.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)