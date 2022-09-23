Jamia Millia to release first merit list for UG admission on Sept 26

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will release its first merit list on September 26, Monday for undergraduate .

As per the official schedule, Jamia will release the merit list for all eligible candidates who have cleared the Common (CUET) 2022 exam. Candidates seeking in Jamia Millia should check the official website - jmicoe.in.

Grants Commission (UGC) has released a tentative timeline for Undergraduate in central universities. As per the tentative schedule, the first merit list is expected to be released on September 26, and the admissions based on it will take place from September 29 to October 1. JMI will release a second merit list on October 6, and the admission process will begin from October 10 till October 12. The third merit list will be released on October 17, and admissions for the same will take place from October 20 to October 21. The final merit list will be released on October 26, and the admissions will be from October 28 to October 31.

Through CUET UG 2022, the candidates will be able to take admissions in the following courses available at JMI- BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics.

According to the officials, the rank list for JMI Admissions will be released based on the CUET 2022 scores secured by the candidates. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of the university for further updates.