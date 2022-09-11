JEE Advanced 2022 result out, Bombay zone's RK Shishir tops: Details here

-
-
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Sunday, September 11, released the results for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 can check their score cards at the official website, at jeeadv.ac.in.
RK Shishir from the IIT Bombay zone has topped the in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022, officials announced. Shishir got 314 marks out of 360.
After Shishir, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil are ranked second, followed by Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha at CRL rank 4 and Mayank Motwani at CRL rank 5.
In women, Tanishka Kabra from the IIT Delhi zone has topped the exam, with CRL 16 rank.
She got 277 marks out of 360.
The JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 in two shifts. While the morning shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, the second shift in the afternoon was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The answer sheets of candidates was published on the official website of JEE Advanced at 10 am of September 1. The provisional answer keys were released on September 3 and the last date to raise objections was September 4, till 5 pm.
Here's how you can download your JEE Advanced 2022 Result:
- Go to the official website of JEE Advanced, i.e, jeeadv.ac.in
- Now click on the link that says 'JEE Advanced 2022 Result'
- A new page will open
- Enter your credentials and click on submit
- Your JEE Advanced 2022 result will now appear on the screen
- Download the same and take a printout for future purposes
