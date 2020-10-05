JEE advanced result 2020 to be out today on jeeadv.ac.in, steps to check

Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will release 2020 result today , i.e., on Monday. This year, a total of 1,60,831 students appeared for the 2020 examination. According to reports, the JEE Advanced Result is likely to be declared at 10 am on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The All India Rankings (AIR) of JEE Advanced 2020 will be released along with the scoresheet.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2020' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2020 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out of the result.

Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

Results of JEE Advanced 2020: Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR)

After the JEE Advanced 2020 result is declared, a category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.





Students can now check JEE Advanced final answer key 2020 on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The website will guide you to two separate links carying the PDFs of Paper 1 and Paer 2

JEE Advanced 2020 answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2

What candidates must know about JEE Advanced Result 2020

. The JEE (Advanced) 2020 was conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020. Candidates must note that qualifying in JEE Advanced (2020), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

About JEE Advanced:

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission into the engineering programs of the prestigious IITs or the Indian Institutes of Technology. This exam is conducted by the 7 zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of IIT exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB). There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.