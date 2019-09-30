JEE Main 2020 registration: Today is last date to apply; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun registration for the JEE Main 2020 examination from September 3, 2019. The first session of the JEE Main will be conducted by the NTA from January 6 to January 11, 2020. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.jeemain.nta.nic.in or clicking on the direct link here. Today is the last date to submit your application. Candidates who have taken JEE Main 2020 Examination can appear for JEE Advanced examination for admission to IITs.

Process for filing JEE Main application includes registration, filling applicant details, uploading photograph, signature and online payment of fees. Follow these simple steps to apply for JEE Main 2020 Examination:

Step 1: Log on the official website of 2020 Examination- www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main 2020 January Session"

Step 3: A page will will appear where you will have to log in using your credentials

Step 4: A login form will appear on the page where you have to fill in the form using relevant details

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Click on the submit button to file your application.

Step 7: The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of thr final application form after submission.

Mistakes to be corrected and changes needed to be made to the form can done through the correction window which will open from October 11 to October 17, 2019.

Eligibility: Cadidates who have cleared Class 12 board exams with at leat 75% 965% for SC/ST candidates) are eligible to participate in JEE Main Examination 2020.



Important dates:

Beginning of application process: 03.09.2019

Last date of application: 30.09.2019

Transaction of fee: 03.09.2019 to 01.10.2019 (through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI, Paytm)

Correction window: 11.10.2019 to 17.10.2019

Availability of admit card: 06.01.2019

Examination to be held on: 06.01 2020 to 11.01.2020

Results to be announced on NTA website: By 31.01.2020