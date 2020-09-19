JEE Main 2020 result Paper 2 out at jeemain.nic.in: Check toppers' list

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Paper II or B. Arch and B. Planning entrance examination result. All the candidates can check the result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, the answer keys for the exam was also released. The exam was conducted from September 1 to September 6 after multiple postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Out of the total number of candidates who had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), only 74 per cent of them appeared for the exam.

The NTA has not released the result details along with the result. It is expected to be released soon.

How to check JEE Main paper 2 results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result' for JEE Main April paper 2

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Save the result once it appears on the screen

toppers list 2020: 24 students who scored 100 percentile

1. Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana

2. Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana

3. Chukka Tanuja from Telangana

4. Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana

5. Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana

6. Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana

7. Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana

8. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana

9. Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh

10. Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai sankar from Andhra Pradesh

11. YSS Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

12. Chirag Falor from Delhi

13. Gurkirat Singh from Delhi

14. Laksh Gupta from Delhi

15. Nishant Agarwal from Delhi

16. Tushar Sethi from Delhi

17. Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat

18. Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana

19. Harshvardhan Agarwal from haryana

20. Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra

21. Akhil Agrawal from Rajasthan

22. Akhil Jain from Rajasthan

23. Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan

24. R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan

is conducted for admissions to various centrally-affiliated engineering colleges. The Paper I result was declared on September 11 in which a total number of 24 candidates received 100 NTA scores in JEE Main January and April/September exam out of the 1.23 million.