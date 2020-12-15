JEE Main 2021 registration starts today; know about the syllabus and more

The (NTA) released the notification on Tuesday for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on its official website at - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the NTA notification, the registration process for JEE Main 2021 began today i.e., December 15. The last date to apply for JEE Main 2021 is January 15, 2021. Candidates can submit the application fee of JEE Main 2021 till January 16.

From the next academic year, the JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions i.e., from February to May, once a month. The first session of exam will be conducted from February 22 to 25, 2021 followed by next three sessions in March, April, and May 2021. The first shift of JEE Main examination will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

"This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) 2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs," NTA said.

The results of JEE Main 2021 will be released in four to five days after the examinations are over. NTA will release the JEE Main admit card 2021 in the first week of January.



JEE Main 2021 schedule: Important dates



Application process begins: December 15, 2020

Last Day to apply: January 15, 2021

Last day to pay fee: January 16, 2021

Correction in particulars: January 18-21, 20201

Admit card: 1st week of February

Exam date: February 22 to 25, 2021



JEE Main 2021 syllabus



JEE Main 2021 syllabus be reduced? Any suggestion about reduction in syllabus for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main or medical entrance exam NEET has been rejected.



JEE Main 2021 Question Paper Format

JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, GujaratiPunjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2021 application link on the homepage

Register for JEE Main 2021using credentials

To apply for JEE Main 2021, students need necessary documents with a copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. And all relevant documents supporting the qualification certificates, according to the Indian Express report.

About the exam

The is a national undergraduate-led entrance test held across India for admission to various engineering and architecture courses offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), centrally-funded technical institutes (CFTIs), and various other private institutions that takes JEE score as their benchmarks. JEE Advanced, likewise, is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.