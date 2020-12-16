JEE Main 2021 from Feb 23; check exam details on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The first session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May, and the JEE Main result 2021 will be declared within five days from the last day of exams, announced Union Minister Nishank on Wednesday. From the next academic year, JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts - February, March, April and May.

The JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores, according to Union Minister. Students can appear in all the four sessions, and their best score in JEE Main 2021 will be considered as final. The first shift of JEE Main examination will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card 2021 in the first week of January.

"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank said. "The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the Covid-19 situation at present," he added.

The minister also said JEE students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

Application process begins: December 15, 2020

Last day to apply: January 15, 2021

Last day to pay fee: January 16, 2021

Correction in particulars: January 18-21, 20201

Admit card: 1st week of February

JEE Main 2021 syllabus

JEE Main 2021 syllabus be reduced? Any suggestion about reduction in syllabus for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main or medical entrance exam NEET has been rejected.

JEE Main 2021 Question Paper Format

JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, GujaratiPunjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2021 application link on the homepage

Register for JEE Main 2021using credentials

To apply for JEE Main 2021, students need necessary documents with a copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. And all relevant documents supporting the qualification certificates, according to the Indian Express report.

About the exam

The is a national undergraduate-led entrance test held across India for admission to various engineering and architecture courses offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), centrally-funded technical institutes (CFTIs), and various other private institutions that takes JEE score as their benchmarks. JEE Advanced, likewise, is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.