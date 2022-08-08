JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results out; registration for JEE Advanced begin

-
The National Testing Agency on Monday declared the results of JEE Main session 2 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam can check their JEE Main 2022 result on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.
Candidates can check their JEE Main Session 2 results on the official websites and can download scorecard using their application number, date of birth.
The NTA, along with JEE Main result, has also released the merit list and the final answer key for the July session. JEE Main 2022 second session was held from July 25 and July 30 in two shifts.
Those candidates who have cleared their JEE Main 2022 exams will now be eligible to apply for IIT JEE Advanced exams, the application process for which starts today (August 8) at 10 am.
The last date to apply for JEE Advanced is August 12.
The JEE Advanced will be conducted on August 28 by IIT Bombay. Nearly 250,000 students who have cleared JEE Mains, will be appearing for the Advanced exams. The entrance exam would be a Computer Based Test (CBT).
