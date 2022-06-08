JEE Main admit card 2022 expected this week: Check important details here

-
JEE Main admit card 2022 for the June session is expected to be released this week. The National Testing Agency will release the admit cards for joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 on the official website, i.e, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main entrance exam will start from June 20. The final schedule for the engineering examinations has not been released yet and is also expected soon. JEE Main were earlier scheduled to begin from April this year.
The full schedule will also be announced by the NTA on the official website on JEE and students will be able to check all important details, and can download admit card, from there.
The NTA will not send admit cards through email and students, appering from the exams, will need to download the admit card from the official website of JEE.
Students are advised to carefully go through all the details in the admit card and in case of error, they should communicate with the NTA immediately.
JEE Main admit card 2022 would also have the information regarding examination centre as well as exam date and shift. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts on multiple days.
Here is how you can download your admit card from JEE's website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card' link displaying on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using your credentials, which will be your application number or date of birth and click on submit option
Step 4: Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will display on screen
Make sure you download your admit card and take out a hard copy of the same. Admission to exam hall is not allowed without admit card and id proof, soft copies would not be allowed for the same.
