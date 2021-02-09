JEE Main admit card to be released today on jeemain.nic.in; know details

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: The Admit card for the JEE Main examination 2021 is expected to be released today by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download the 2021 admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 admit card will be available in the online mode only. This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May, starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions will take place from March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, and May 24 to 28.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Follow the below steps to download

1) Log on to the official website of JEE Main 2021: jeemain.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link which says, "JEE (Main) 2021 admit cards"

3) Enter your application number, password and security pin

4) Click on submit

5) JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

About JEE and NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), is an examination organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India. Introduced in the year 2002 and renamed in April 2017, this national level competitive test is for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in institutes accepting the JEE-Main score.

The JEE Main score is also applicable for admission to National Institute of Technologies, Indian Institutes of Information Technologys (IIITs), Central Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), and even private engineering and architecture colleges. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).