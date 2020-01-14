JEE Main Answer Key 2020 released on jeemain.nic.in: All you must know

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main answer key for the January edition exam concluded on January 9. The JEE Main answer key along with the question papers have been released online at jeemain.nic.in. The NTA is expected to announce JEE Main result by January 31, 2020. Before announcing the result, an expert panel will go through the objections received and in case of correct objections, the answer key will be rectified.

How to check JEE Main Answer Key 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'JEE Main 2020 provisional answer key'

Step 3: Your NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key for further reference

How to challenge JEE Main Answer Key 2020

"The challenge of provisional answer keys will be accepted online only through the link available on the websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in on payment of a processing fee of Rs 1,000/- per question. The fee can be paid by credit/debit card/Net banking/UPI/PAYTM service. The fee once paid is non-refundable. The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," according to the official JEE Main notification.

Note: The objections raised without the necessary documents will not be considered.

After the necessary rectifications in the answer key, the final answer key is prepared. The raw scores of candidates will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.