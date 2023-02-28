JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key: How to Download, calculation process

The JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key will be available soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, according to National Test Agency. On the official website, the PDF of the provisional JEE Main 2023 paper 2 answer key will be available. After the official announcement has been made, this page will contain a link to the PDF version of the JEE Main paper 2 answer key. Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to log in order to access the JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key.

Prior to the announcement of the JEE Main 2023 result, candidates can use the JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key to estimate their potential scores. The JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key contains all correct responses to the JEE Main 2023 exam's questions. Additionally, a link to download the JEE Main Final Paper 2 question paper in pdf format will be available on the official website. Candidates can refer to the table provided below for elaborated information regarding the JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key for 2023.

JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key: Key dates

Events Dates JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Session 1- January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023 Session 2- April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12 2023 Release of preliminary JEE Main paper 2 answer key To be notified Objection against JEE answer key To be notified Availability of final JEE Main 2023 paper 2 answer key To be notified Declaration of JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result To be notified

JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key: Download procedure

Candidates can check and download the NTA JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key by following the below-mentioned step-by-step instructions:

1. Navigate to the NTA's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Press to the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key link on the website's home page.

3. To log in, simply click the Submit button and enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and security code.

4. After logging in, you will be able to view and download the 2023 Answer Key

5 Make a copy of the 2023 Answer Key PDF and save it for later use.

JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key: Calculation procedure

With the help of the JEE Main Answer Key, people who took the exam can see what their expected scores are. Keep the JEE Main answer key and its marking scheme close at hand so that you can estimate your expected score for the exam. For further elaboration, let us look below:

• For each question you answer correctly, you'll get 4 marks.

• For each question you answer incorrectly, you get -1 point.

• If you didn't answer the question, you get zero points.

• For questions marked for review, you get zero points.

• Add up all of your marks to get your expected JEE Main 2023 score.