JEE Main result 2020: Objection window closes today; cut-off list tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Main result 2020 tomorrow. Candidates can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or jeemain.nic.in. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday informed that the process for declaration of 2020 results is in progress.

How to check JEE Main result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Save the result once it appears on the screen

The 2020 examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, at various centres across the country. The official answer key for exams was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Window to raise objections, download question paper and answer key for JEE Main 2020 examination will close today at 10 am. All the students who have appeared for the examination are advised to download their responses as well as question paper from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in at the earliest.

JEE Main 2020: How to raise objections

To raise objections, students need to login to their accounts on jeemain.nta.nic.in and follow the instructions. A sun of Rs. 200 per question is applicable for raising objections. This processing fees is non-refundable (even if the objections are found correct). The objections without processing fee would not be entertained. Payment of the processing fee can be made till 5:00 pm today.

NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture colleges take admissions based on the JEE Main score. Along with the results, a cut-off will be released for JEE Advanced exam qualification.