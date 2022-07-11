JEE Main Session 1 2022 result declared, check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

-
The National Testing Agency (NTA) post-midnight on July 11 declared the results for JEE Main session 1 and the same can be checked at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 was held in two different sessions from June 23 to June 29, 2022. The NTA released the provisional final answer key for all shifts on July 6, Wednesday.
The NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile score due to varying levels of difficulty as the JEE Main is held in multiple shifts.
The minimum mark to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains is 75 per cent for the general category, and for the SC/SC/PWD category candidates, the passing percentage is 65 per cent.
This should be noted that the NTA has announced the results for JEE Main Session 1 2022 for BE and BTech courses and results for Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) are still awaited.
Here's how you can check your JEE Main Session 1 2022 result:
- Go to the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to 'Candidate Activity box'
- Now click any of three URL links that says: 'Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1'
- A new page will open, now login using your Application number, date of birth and enter the security pin displayed on the screen
- Your result will now appear on the screen.
- Download the same and take a printout of the same for future reference
Students should note that the registration for the JEE Main session 2 is underway and candidates can apply on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 11, Monday. The JEE Main session 2 exams are scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.
