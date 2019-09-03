JEE Mains registration 2020 begins on jeemain.nic.in: How to apply online

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main 2020 schedule: Know important dates, changes in Jan, April session
JEE Main Paper 2 results 2019 out: Four Andhra students score full marks
JEE Main April Paper 2 results 2019 released: Steps to check score
JEE Main April 2019 result declared at jeemain.nic.in; check scores here
JEE Advanced 2019 registration begins for foreign students; how to apply
-
JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened window for JEE Main 2020 registration, which begins from today. NTA will conduct JEE Main from January 6 to 11 next year, while the April session exams will be held from January 9 to 13. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format for NTA JEE 2020 on the official website. The details are available on the official websites jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The exam, just like the last year, will be held twice. This first session will be held in January and second in April. JEE Main will be a computer-based examination. Around 1 million candidates are expected to appear for JEE Main 2020. Last year, a total of 929,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 935,741 students appeared for the entrance test in the April session.
JEE (Main) 2020 registration: How to apply
Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE (Main) 2020, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link which says "JEE MAIN 2020 January Session"
Step 3: Make your log in account
Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the form
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Click on submit
Important dates:
JEE Mains January exams application process: September 2, 2018 onwards
Admit card for JEE Mains: December 6, 2018
JEE Main exam: January 6-11
JEE Main result 2020: January 31
Application process for April session: February 7 to March 7
Admit card for April session: March 16
JEE Main result for April session: April 30
About JEE (Main):
JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even engineering and architecture courses in private colleges. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).