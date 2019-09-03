JEE Mains registration 2020 begins on jeemain.nic.in: How to apply online

Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened window for Main 2020 registration, which begins from today. NTA will conduct Main from January 6 to 11 next year, while the April session exams will be held from January 9 to 13. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format for NTA JEE 2020 on the official website. The details are available on the official websites jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The exam, just like the last year, will be held twice. This first session will be held in January and second in April. JEE Main will be a computer-based examination. Around 1 million candidates are expected to appear for JEE Main 2020. Last year, a total of 929,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 935,741 students appeared for the entrance test in the April session.

JEE (Main) 2020 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE (Main) 2020, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link which says "JEE MAIN 2020 January Session"

Step 3: Make your log in account

Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on submit

Important dates:

January exams application process: September 2, 2018 onwards

Admit card for JEE Mains: December 6, 2018

JEE Main exam: January 6-11

JEE Main result 2020: January 31

Application process for April session: February 7 to March 7

Admit card for April session: March 16

JEE Main result for April session: April 30

About JEE (Main):

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even and architecture courses in private colleges. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).