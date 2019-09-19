JIPMER starts online registration for PG entrance test; click here for more

-
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, has started its online registration process on Wednesday for its postgraduate entrance exam to be held on December 8.
Medical aspirants seeking admission to MD or MS programmes could apply for the examination until October 25.
Apart from online application form, JIPMER has also released a prospectus, providing details such as examination dates, fees, total time, eligibility criteria, etc.
Here are a few ways to apply for the entrance test:
Step 1: Open the official JIPMER website jipmer.edu.in or click here
Step 2: Click on "JIPMER MD/MS - Jan 2020 Session". You will be redirected to new page.
Step 3: Click on Application page
Step 4: Complete the online registration by providing personal details
Step 5: Login using your recently created credentials then fill up the JIPMER 2020 form
Step 6: Pay the fees and download a soft copy. You can also take a printout of the confirmation page
JIPMER APPLICATION FEES
Candidates registering for the entrance test will have to pay fees on the basis of category.
General: Rs 1,600
OBC: Rs 1,600
SC/ST: Rs 1,200
Foreign nationals: Rs 3,000
ELIGIBILITY
According to the JIPMER prospectus, a candidate must have a MBBS degree, completed the 12-month internship, and have minimum aggregate marks of 55% for general category, 50% for SC/ST.
JIPMER was established in the year 1823 as the Ecole de Medicine de Pondicherry by the French government. It was later renamed as Dhanvantari Medical College in 1956 at the time of de facto transfer of Pondicherry to Government of India. JIPMER was established in its current campus in 1964.
On July 14, 2008, JIPMER was declared an Institution of National Importance and became autonomous by an Act of Parliament.