JK Board class 10 result to be announced this week; check link here

The State Board of School (JKBOSE) will declare the class 10 board result by next week, according to media reports. As of now, no official date has been announced.

Also, the JK Board class 10 result 2022 will be released for the Summer Zone Jammu Division.

Students must check their thoroughly and in case of any changes, they are required to consult the authorities.

Once declared, the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 will be released online at jkbose.ac.in. Students can check their marks on the website by logging in to their registered accounts, by providing the name and roll number in the search box.

Over 70,000 students are expecting their . The JKBOSE class 12 result 2022 of the Jammu Division has already been released.