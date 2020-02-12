JKBOSE 11th result declared on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to download marks

-
JKBOSE result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual Result 2020 for Kashmir division today. The JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 has been released on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE Result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'results'
Step 3: A new page will appear. Fill up your required credentials
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Your JKBOSE 11th result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019
About JKBOSE:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.
Functions of BOSE
* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes
* Preparing and publishing results of examinations
* Granting diplomas and certificates
* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education
* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department